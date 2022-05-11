Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Pics With Rumoured Boyfriend Orhan Awatramani Go Viral: See Post

Janhvi Kapoor, the popular actress has been making headlines with both her promising lineup of films, as well as her personal life, lately. The Mili actress's relationship status has always been the favourite topic of her fans. Janhvi Kapoor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with social activist Orhan Awatramani.

Recently, the Good Luck Jerry actress took to her official social media handles and shared a few stills that were clicked during a recent party she attended. Among the pictures, it was Janhvi Kapoor's pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, that garnered the attention of her fans and followers.

In the pictures, Janvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani look extremely comfortable together, and very much in love. The actress, who is seen in a neon yellow short dress and matching floaters, twinned with her rumoured beau is seen in yellow trousers, shoes, and a black t-shirt. The couple was joined by Janhvi Kapoor's cousin and actress Shanaya Kapoor, and their common friends. Shanaya also took to the Instagram post of Janhvi and made a comment with a few yellow heart emojis.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Earlier, Orhan Awatramani had accompanied Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor on their recent Ooty vacation. The pictures of the trio, which the actress posted on her official social media pages, had garnered the attention of both her fans and gossipmongers. However, the talented actress have not reacted to the relationship rumours yet.

Coming to the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is totally busy with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. She is playing the lead role in the official remake of the Nayanthara-starring Tamil blockbuster Kolamavu Kokila, which has been titled Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi will also be seen in the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Helen, which is titled Mili. She is also playing the female lead opposite Rajkummar Rao in the Dharma Productions film Mr & Mrs Mahi.