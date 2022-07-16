janhvi-kapoor-says-she-is-a-secure-actress-and-fond-of-sara-ali-khan-and-ananya-panday

Actress Janhvi Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, says she is a secure actress, and does not think that only one can actress can achieve everything. During the promotions of the film, Janhvi spoke to a media portal about her contemporaries and said that she is fond of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

I am actually really fond of these girls. I think that I have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they carry themselves. I enjoy their company a lot. We have seen each other for so long. I have seen Ananya, she has been Shanaya's (Kapoor) best friend forever so I have always seen her around," said Janhvi while speaking to Pinkvilla.

Speaking about Sara, the Dhadak actress said that she has known her for six-seven years now.

"So for me in my head when I think of them, I don't think like 'Oh, my contemporaries'. I think first of like, the little girl with long hair who used to run around with Shanaya, or Sara who visited me in LA and made me skip lines at Disneyland," added Janhvi.

She continued by saying she really likes them, and she wants them to do really well. She also said that she knows that they would want the same for her as well. Janhvi went on to add that she and her friends are secure enough to know that they all can co-exist and thrive.

She concluded by saying, "Aisa nahin hai ki haan industry mein ek hi actress hogi aur use hi saara kaam milega. It doesn't work like that."

Coming back to Good Luck Jerry, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022.