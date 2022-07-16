    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is A Secure Actress And Fond Of Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday

      By
      |

      Actress Janhvi Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, says she is a secure actress, and does not think that only one can actress can achieve everything. During the promotions of the film, Janhvi spoke to a media portal about her contemporaries and said that she is fond of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

      I am actually really fond of these girls. I think that I have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they carry themselves. I enjoy their company a lot. We have seen each other for so long. I have seen Ananya, she has been Shanaya's (Kapoor) best friend forever so I have always seen her around," said Janhvi while speaking to Pinkvilla.

      janhvi-kapoor-says-she-is-a-secure-actress-and-fond-of-sara-ali-khan-and-ananya-panday

      Speaking about Sara, the Dhadak actress said that she has known her for six-seven years now.

      "So for me in my head when I think of them, I don't think like 'Oh, my contemporaries'. I think first of like, the little girl with long hair who used to run around with Shanaya, or Sara who visited me in LA and made me skip lines at Disneyland," added Janhvi.

      j

      She continued by saying she really likes them, and she wants them to do really well. She also said that she knows that they would want the same for her as well. Janhvi went on to add that she and her friends are secure enough to know that they all can co-exist and thrive.

      She concluded by saying, "Aisa nahin hai ki haan industry mein ek hi actress hogi aur use hi saara kaam milega. It doesn't work like that."

      Coming back to Good Luck Jerry, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 17:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 16, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X