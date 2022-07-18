Janhvi Kapoor Says Sister Khushi Kapoor Does Not Ask For Advice; 'She Gives Me Advice'

Not so long ago, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared the teaser of Netflix drama The Archies, which marks the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Yuvraj Menda. While the teaser of the film piqued interest among moviegoers, it is to be seen how well these newbies will perform in the film.

During her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Janhvi opened up about the controversial nepotism debate and her sister Khushi and cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

She told Pinkvilla, "We've got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn't deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It's not like, you're getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending."

She further said that she is a bit protective of Khushi and Shanaya, but adores their confidence.

She said , "I think I'm quite protective of both of them. Khushi doesn't ask for advice so much. She gives me advice. I, in fact, think sometimes Shanaya asks me for more advice than Khushi does but they're both smart and confident like I was in Delhi for Shanaya's ramp walk that she did for Manish Malhotra's show and I was in awe of how confident she was."

Janhvi further said that Shanaya owned the ramp and she found her so cool.

"How gutsy it is to be in front of everyone and have that much confidence and be unfazed. It takes a lot and not many people can. I don't know pull it off with that much ease I think," concluded Kapoor.

With respect to work, Janhvi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022.