Jaya Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Karan Johar Continues Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

According to the latest reports, veteran actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and she is currently isolating at home. According to IndiaTV, Jaya was tested positive for COVID-19 on January 31, 2022.

Dr Ajit, the BMC Ward Officer of Juhu told the media portal, "The Bachchan family gets a checkup done every month along with the staff. During the same, Jaya Bachchan's COVID report came positive. Before that Shweta Bachchan's COVID report also came positive."

With respect to work, she was busy with the shoot of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Recently, her co-star Shabana Azmi was also tested positive for coronavirus. She shared the news on her social media handle and wrote, "Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested."

Meanwhile, the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has not been stopped. A source close to the production informed Times Of India that all rules and regulations are being followed on the sets and Karan is still shooting for the film.

Apart from Jaya and Shabana, the film also casts Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra in the lead roles. Earlier, Karan had shared a few glimpses of the film and it created a humongous buzz among the audience. Netizens are quite excited to see the ensemble cast on the silver screen and when such talented actors collaborate together, one can only expect fireworks!

We pray for Jaya Bachchan's speedy recovery.