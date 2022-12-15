KIFF 2022: Fans Call Jaya Bachchan 'Arrogant' After Shah Rukh Khan Touches Her Feet, Say 'She Doesn't Know...'

Shah Rukh Khan sent the internet into a tizzy as he touched Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022. The Bollywood superstar, who made a dashing entry on stage, showed respect to the two veteran actors by touching their feet and taking their blessings. While the trio shared stage after a long time, a certain section of social media users expressed their displeasure with Jaya Bachchan.

NETIZENS CALL JAYA BACHCHAN 'ARROGANT'. HERE'S WHY

Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of the fans with his sweet gesture towards Big B and Jaya Bachchan. While fans gushed over his dignified behaviour, they called Jaya Bachchan 'arrogant' for not 'standing up to give blessings' to the Chennai Express actor.

Netizens were quick enough to point out that the Sholay star didn't stand up when SRK offered her respect and touch her feet. Several Twitter users responded to a viral video where the Kal Ho Na Ho actor was seen greeting the Bachchans on the stage.

One user tweeted, "When we touch the feet of elders, they always stand up to give Aashirwad, but Jaya Bachchan doesn't know about that" while another wrote, "How arrogant jaya bacchan is it can be clearly seen."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR JAYA AND SRK?

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in YRF's Pathaan. The action thriller will mark his return to Hindi cinema after a period of four years. He will be seen along side Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand's directorial, which will hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023.

SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in his kitty.

Talking about Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress will be seen in a Hindi film after a long time in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The romantic drama, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will release next year. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

