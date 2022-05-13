Jayeshbhai Jordaar Audience Review: 7 Tweets You Must Read Before Booking Your Tickets

Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has finally arrived in theatres today (May 13, 2022), and we are here with its live audience review. Some early moviegoers caught the first day first show of the film and shared their reviews on Twitter. So, if you are planning to watch the film, you should check out these tweets before making up your mind!

Those who are unaware, Jayeshbhai Jordaar tells a story of a Gujarati man (Ranveer Singh) who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child, as his father who is a sarpanch (played by Boman Irani) is against the birth of a female child. In the film, Ratna Pathak Shah plays Ranveer's mother while Shalini Pandey plays his pregnant wife.

Alankar singh @alankar6427: #JayeshbhaiJordaar is one of the best movies of this year. Climax is so emotional with tight screenplay. #Ranveersingh deserves National award for his performance. P*nis kaat dunga scene is better than #varundhawan entire career. Rating: 5/5 #JayeshbhaiJordaarreview.

Anmol Jamwal @jammypants4: 1st half thoughts on #JayeshbhaiJordaar. #RanveerSingh balances the act between the projected abusive alpha male and the real empathic husband so well! I feared this to be generic but it isn't in anyway. Well written & acted till now. Little Siddhi is so good too!

Versatile Fan @versatilefan: Small town film hai boss, medium budget bhi. Kindly expect in terms of that. Not every film has to be larger than life event films. There was place for such small town films when the team set out to make it. Don't spread hate ainvyi. 🙏🧿 #JayeshbhaiJordaar.

Peace2life @iampeace123: #JayeshbhaiJordaar sorry to say DISAPPOINTED! One more FLOP loading ! Saw hardly seven ppl in theatre ! Rightly movies disappoints big time ! With the plot.

Kiaara sandhu @kiaarasandhu1: #JayeshbhaiJordaar = OUTSTANDING SOCIAL DRAMA WITH BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE AT ITS CORE ⭐⭐⭐⭐. Award Winning Performance from #RanveerSingh once again! @RanveerOfficial.

Going by reviews, it's pretty clear that the film has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some feel Ranveer has totally nailed it, others feel otherwise.

(Social media posts are unedited.)