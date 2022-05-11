Jayeshbhai Jordaar FIRST REVIEW Out And Ranveer Singh Will Not Be Happy!

Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role is all set to arrive in theatres on May 13, 2022 and guess what? We are here with its first review. Film critic Umair Sandhu who caught an early screening of the film, took to his Twitter page to share his take on the film and it will disappoint Ranveer.

Sandhu tweeted, "Bollywood never change ! Another Disaster is coming #JayeshBhaiJordaar ! Saw it at Censor Board. Boring Old Story & #RanveerSingh totally MISCAST ! Wohi Old Issue " Beti Bachao ". Where is new Content in Bollywood. Headache Start Hogaya & Songs are even Worst. ⭐⭐."

In another tweet, he wrote, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar = BORING."

Meanwhile, the hype around the movie is pretty low and it is to be seen if other film critics and moviegoers will like Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

In the film, Ranveer plays a Gujarati man who fights patriarchy to protect his unborn girl child. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actress Shalini Pandey.

Earlier, while speaking to media about his character, Ranveer said, "I love everything about Gujarat its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and most importantly its people. So, I was really inspired to become a Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. I hope they love the film and love my performance in it. I have given it my all and I know we have a very special film to offer to them."

