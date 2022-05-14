Jayeshbhai Jordaar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Taran Adarsh taran_adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #JayeshbhaiJordaar: POOR. Rating: ⭐️½ Jordaar concept, but kamzor writing... Screenplay of convenience... #RanveerSingh sparkles, but the amateurish goings-on play spoilsport."

Rohit Jaiswal rohitjswl01

"Review - #JayeshbhaiJordaar Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️ "Outdated OTT material" JayeshBhai is neither entertaining nor a message oriented film,execution is horrible, #RanveerSingh & others act can be termed as "Over Acting & Irritating" Kill Dill Level Film."

AAVISHKAAR aavishhkar

"#JayeshbhaiJordaar is strictly an AVERAGE film. When it comes to humour, it works well especially in the first half. But the kind of message it tries to convey, the high emotional quotient should have been sacrosanct. And that's where the film falters. Rating: ⭐️⭐️🌟(2.5/5)"

CineHub Its_CineHub

"#JayeshbhaiJordaar : ⭐⭐🌟 Film is slow , will test your patience in between by giving you one or two comedy scenes which you must have seen in the trailer , apart from that first half is good , second half is ok but picked up towards climax. Average direction spoils the film."

Sumit Kadel SumitkadeI

"#JayeshbhaiJordaar ⭐️🌟 ( 1.5) Based on the issue of female foeticide JJ is a extremely boring film which fails to provide entertainment & humor in its narrative. #Ranveersingh act is decent but he couldn't rise above the monotonous script & direction. SURE SHOT DISASTER."

