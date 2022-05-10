Jayeshbhai Jordaar: HC Says No Prenatal Sex-Determination Scenes In Films Without Any Disclaimer

Delhi High Court on Monday (May 9), heard a plea against the upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer. During the hearing, bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said that films cannot show scenes related to prenatal sex determination without any disclaimer.

The court acknowledged that the film may give a good message but for the scenes, it asked the filmmakers to show the relevant portion in which the relevant disclosure has been shown in the movie. Meanwhile, the lawyers who appeared on behalf of the filmmakers, assured the court that an authorized person will hand over the film's copy to the court for its perusal by May 10.

Notably, after the film's trailer was released, a plea moved by an NGO through its president Manish Jain, was filed seeking appropriate direction asking the makers to censor or delete the ultrasound clinic scene of the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the scene in question, a clinic allegedly practises sex determination techniques and abortion of girl child.

Advocate Pathak stated that prenatal sex determination is statutorily prohibited and prayed that the scene in question is deleted on the ground of promoting prohibited activities. The plea stated that the scene is a violation of sections 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6, and 22 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. Since the movie is set to release across India on May 13, the plea asked that the court grants the request before the release.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar directed by Divyang Thakkar, is an upcoming comedy-drama film starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. He will be seen playing the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. Produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, the film will release on May 13, 2022.