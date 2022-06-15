Jennifer Winget To Star In A Bollywood Film Opposite Kartik Aaryan?

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television with many hit shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and Bepannah to her credit. Known for her glamourous looks and impressive acting chops, the tinsel town beauty enjoys a massive fan-following.

And now, we hear that Jennifer has been approached to star in a big Bollywood flick opposite none other than heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Rumours are rife that both the actors are likely to give their nod to this project. Well, we must say that these two would make for a hot-looking pair on the big screen.

As per a report in ETimes, a source revealed, "Jennifer will be seen in a project with Kartik Aaryan and mostly it is a film. However, the duo hasn't yet confirmed the news about them being together in the film or any other project. But both the actors have been approached for a project and they too have likely said yes to it."

For the unversed, Jennifer Winget was supposed to make her big screen debut with Kunal Kohli's Phir Se. However, the film failed to get a release due to copyright issues and was eventually aired on an OTT platform.

In a recent interview, Jennifer opened up on the same and said, "It's heartbreaking because as an actor it is a big opportunity for you and when you put in so much effort and love into a project and it doesn't do well, it is very heartbreaking, but you live and learn. That's how you want to prove yourself. You tell yourself, no problem if this doesn't work, maybe I wasn't ready, or this wasn't the right time."

Workwise, Jennifer was recently seen in ZEE5 web series Code M. On the other hand, Kartik is currently basking in the success of his recent horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.