Jersey Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Rohit Jaiswal

"Review - Jersey - 4*/5. Best actor Award till 22nd April 2022 goes to #ShahidKapoor. #Jersey is Remarkable, Extraordinary and a perfect film made on Father & Son relationship, brilliant in making, fabulous execution and a very emotional film. Must Watch."

Sumit Kadel

"#Jersey - 3.5* . Soul-stirring saga of a father who goes unbounded extent to fulfill his son wish. Film is loaded with gratifying emotional & dramatic moments. shahidkapoor act is UNRIVALLED which'll remain special in his filmography. gowtam19 direction is Top Notch."

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #Jersey: AVERAGE. Rating: ⭐️⭐️½ . #Jersey has an interesting premise + brilliant performance by #ShahidKapoor, but, when viewed in totality, works only in patches... Slow pacing, overstretched narrative, too much cricket [second hour] are deterrents."

Umair Sandhu

"#Jersey Review from UAE Censor Board. shahidkapoor delivering his career's best performance with ease. He trained and practiced cricket while shooting for the film and it shows in the scenes in which he picks up cricketers' body language with ease. ⭐⭐⭐1/2."

Subhashk Jha

"Just saw #Jersey. Standing ovation for shahidkapoor. What a beautiful beautiful film. 4 stars."

Anmol Jamwal

"#ShahidKapoor makes Arjun in #Jersey his own: Subtle, understated & real. The narrative maybe familiar (Telugu film) but the heartfelt storytelling & convincing performances makes it stand on its own two feet ❤️ shahidkapoor you've proven the naysayers wrong yet again."

Rahul Verma

"#Jersey has love , drama , emotions , performances and entertainment. shahidkapoor delivers his career's best performance, mrunal0801 absolutely brilliant . This film delivers a pertinent message that it is never too late to accomplish your goals. Must watch."

Have you watched Jersey? Tell us your review in the comments section below.