Jersey: Nani Reviews Shahid Kapoor's Latest Release; Latter Says 'You Have A Big Heart'

Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated film Jersey finally hit the theatrical screens today (April 22). A remake of Nani's acclaimed Telugu film by the same name, the sports drama also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer which released today has been helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the Telugu version. Shahid's film has received positive reviews from the critics and the audience with praises pouring in for the actor's portrayal of a cricketer.

Not just the audience, even the original Arjun from the 2019 film is also mighty impressed with the film. Nani took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts after watching the Shahid Kapoor-starrer. He was all praise for the film's cast and wrote that the director Gowtam Tinnanuri has hit it out of the park again.

Nani's tweet read, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 🔥♥️ #PankajKapoor sir 🙏🏼 and my boy Ronit 🤍 This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies."

An overwhelmed Shahid responded to Nani's words of appreciation by tweeting, "Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that's what jersey is all about. More power to you."

Previously in an interview with Outlook magazine, Nani had explained why Shahid Kapoor is a better choice for Jersey remake.

"For now, I am concentrating on getting my stories there (in Bollywood). What I really want is the story to reach out to a lot of audience. If I only do a 'Jersey' in Hindi, I think I am not there yet. I think a Shahid Kapoor kind of an actor, a star from Hindi, can take it to the Hindi audience better and I feel very proud when my story is watched by everyone," he was quoted as saying.