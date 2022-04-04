Jersey Trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor Takes Us On An Emotional Journey Of Cricket And Hopes; Watch Video

The Jersey fever has taken over Shahid Kapoor fans for quite some time now! As the momentum on the film grows stronger, they cannot contain their excitement to watch their favourite superstar on 70MM! To up the ante on all the euphoria surrounding this much-anticipated film, the makers of the film launched a new trailer at an exciting fan event in the city today.

The trailer features Shahid Kapoor in the skin of Arjun Talwar, an underdog set to achieve his dreams for the love of his family. Bringing alive the triumph of the human spirit, the trailer also features Mrunal Thakur as Vidya and Pankaj Kapur as Arjun's coach.

Watch the trailer.

The sizzling on-screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur is palpable and instantly catches your eye.

The foot-tapping numbers by Sachet-Parampara are already being loved by fans all over the country. The song 'Maiyya Mainu' has become all the rage on streaming sites and garnered over 100 million views already. Jersey definitely has everyone humming its tunes!

Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill and will be releasing on 14th April 2022.