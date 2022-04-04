Jersey Trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor Takes Us On An Emotional Journey Of Cricket And Hopes; Watch Video

The
Jersey
fever
has
taken
over
Shahid
Kapoor
fans
for
quite
some
time
now!
As
the
momentum
on
the
film
grows
stronger,
they
cannot
contain
their
excitement
to
watch
their
favourite
superstar
on
70MM!
To
up
the
ante
on
all
the
euphoria
surrounding
this
much-anticipated
film,
the
makers
of
the
film
launched
a
new
trailer
at
an
exciting
fan
event
in
the
city
today.
The
trailer
features
Shahid
Kapoor
in
the
skin
of
Arjun
Talwar,
an
underdog
set
to
achieve
his
dreams
for
the
love
of
his
family.
Bringing
alive
the
triumph
of
the
human
spirit,
the
trailer
also
features
Mrunal
Thakur
as
Vidya
and
Pankaj
Kapur
as
Arjun's
coach.
Watch
the
trailer.
The
sizzling
on-screen
chemistry
between
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Mrunal
Thakur
is
palpable
and
instantly
catches
your
eye.
The
foot-tapping
numbers
by
Sachet-Parampara
are
already
being
loved
by
fans
all
over
the
country.
The
song
'Maiyya
Mainu'
has
become
all
the
rage
on
streaming
sites
and
garnered
over
100
million
views
already.
Jersey
definitely
has
everyone
humming
its
tunes!
Presented
by
Allu
Aravind,
Jersey
is
directed
by
Gowtam
Tinnanuri,
produced
by
Dil
Raju,
S
Naga
Vamsi
and
Aman
Gill
and
will
be
releasing
on
14th
April
2022.