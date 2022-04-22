Jersey Twitter Review: Netizens Have Only Good Things To Say About Shahid Kapoor-Starrer

Finally, the much awaited film of Shahid Kapoor Jersey has arrived in theatres and we are here with its Twitter review. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in key roles. The film, which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name, chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

While the trailer of the film received immense love from netizens, let's see if the film has left the same impact on audience as well...

Asmi Karnik @AsmiKarnik: Had a chance to watch jersey last night and what an experience it was. @shahidkapoor is slaying as always and @mrunal0801 with very impressive acting. The film was awesome and meeting @mrunal0801 made it x10. A MUST watch movie with your family this weekend!

Rohit Reddy @TheRohitReddy: @shahidkapoor #JerseyReview purely from a performance point of view you deserve every award in the business fir this performance. Lots of passion and hardworking seems to have gone into it. Wising you phenomenal numbers at the box-office.

Jaey Gajera @JaeyGajeraIndia: #Jersey is a realistic sports drama which moves you emotionally ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @shahidkapoor careers best performance.

AlwaysBollywod @AlwaysBollywood: #JerseyReview :⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Jersey shows us to what extent a father can go to make his kids happy, its an emotional heart-wrenching ode to father-son relationship with cricket as a backdrop. This movie deserved to be watched with complete family. @shahidkapoor totally nailed it again.

AAVISHKAR @aavishhkar: #JERSEY is a heart-warming & lovely family entertainer. @shahidkapoor delivers one of his best acts ever. @mrunal0801 is fantastic and looks so lovely. #PankajKapoor saab is excellent. This one deserves your love and appreciation. Liked it a lot. #JerseyReview.

Well, going by Twitter reviews, it's pretty clear that just like Kabir Singh, Shahid has managed to woo audience with Jersey as well.

