Jersey: Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ishaan Khatter & Others Hail Shahid Kapoor's Performance

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey has impressed critics as well as the industry stars. The film's special screening recently took place on April 20, 2022, and many actors including Varun Dhawan, brother Ishaan Khatter and others took to their social media to praise the film. The special screening of 'Jersey' was graced by Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and others.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter who watched the film had all good things to say about it. Ishaan took to his Instagram story on Thursday and wrote a long note praising his brother and the entire film team. In his note, Ishaan went on to call Shahid his 'powerhouse bhaijaan'.

The note read, "As a brother I'm filled with pride, as an actor with respect and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @ShahidKapoor Thank you for sharing what you did through this character. @GowtamNaidu Thank you for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave."

Ishaan also called Pankaj Kapur "a master of his craft" and said Mrunal was "radiant and lovely as ever." Take a look at the post,

Shahid also reacted to Ishaan's post on his Instagram stories, writing, "Can't believe my lil bro completed 4 years as an actor. With gratitude and respect as an actor I admire watching. Love you." Ishaan replied to Shahid's message and wrote, "My love for you is beyond films but I can say with sincerity that my respect is unbiased and true. Go Jersey!!"

Soon after Varun Dhawan also shared his review for the film and wrote, "This one is all heart with stellar performances. Hats off to pull this film off during the pandemic." Meanwhile actress Rakul wrote on her Instagram stories, "Whatttt stellar performances by @Shahidkapoor @Mrunalthakur #Pankajkapoor Sir. You guys made us all cry. Congratulationssss cos this one is a sixer."

Shahid's good friend Kunal Kemmu called the film passionate and said, "Film about sport, passion, unfulfilled dreams, choices, relationships, and above all, the love for family. My brother @Shahidkapoor just like Arjun in the film, you are in top form and play your part on the front foot from start to end. Your hard work, effort and effortless charm come through in every scene. totally loved you in the film."

Writer Shashank Khaitan also said that Shahid Kapoor was 'just brilliant' in the film. He wrote, "What a phenomenal performance...Pankaj Kapoor ji is also a treat to watch...Mrunal Thakur is lovely...A solid performance. Mr Gowtam tells this story simply and with all heart. Aman Gill my friend Congrats on this...Such a lovely film."

For the unversed, Jersey stars Shahid as Arjun Talwar, a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket at the age of 36 to prove his ability and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The film is the remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same title, both have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.