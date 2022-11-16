Jhanvi Kapoor Recounts When Dad Boney Kapoor Went To Italy Because Someone Hit On Sridevi

Despite being married for over two decades, the love between producer BOney Kapoor and Mom star Sridevi never waned a bit. Be it, Sridevi or Boney, the duo always shared a few adorable anecdotes of their romance across various interviews. Even their daughter Jhanvi Kapoor likes to share some romantic moments of her parents whenever and wherever possible. In a recent interview, Jhanvi talked about a time when Boney Kapoor went to Italy just because a guy flirted with his wife.

Recently, in an interview with Vogue India, Jhanvi revealed that her idea of romance comes from how she saw her parents behave with each other. As a result, she has been a huge romantic throughout her life. To supplement this, she shared an interesting anecdote of the cute romance between her parents.

"Mum went to Italy to shop for furniture for our Chennai home, and some Italian guy hit on her. She was travelling with a friend, and was shell-shocked and exclaimed, 'How dare he talk to me?' As a joke, her friend told dad, who got so flustered, he left Khushi and me behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with her. They ended up having a little honeymoon there."

In 1996, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot. The couple then went on to have two daughters, Jhanvi in 1997 and Khushi in 2000. While Jhanvi is an established actor, Khushi will be making her debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's Archies adaptation.

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in the film Rani Mera Naam as a child artist. She made her breakthrough and gained nationwide recognition through K. Raghavendra Rao's Himmatwala where she was cast opposite Jeetendra. She got her first Filmfare nomination for the movie Sadma where she worked alongside Kamal Haasan. She was later awarded the Filmfare Award for best actress for Chaalbaaz when she had her first double role.

At the peak of her career, Sridevi took a hiatus from work post-marriage. In 2012, she made a comeback with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. Her performance was highly praised and she got a Filmfare award nomination for best actress. Her last film was Mom for which she posthumously won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

In 2018, Sridevi attended a relative's wedding in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi Kapoor. There, she accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her hotel, leading to her untimely demise. She was 54 at the time.