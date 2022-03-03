Jhund: Dhanush Gives Thumbs Up To Nagraj Manjule’s Film Starring Amitabh Bachchan

The
south
star
Dhanush
watched
the
stirring
story
recently
and
was
completely
bowled
by
the
Jhund
team
performance.
The
actor
showered
heaps
of
praises
for
director
Nagraj
Manjule's
creative
filmmaking
skills
and
was
speechless!
Nagraj
Manjule's
Jhund
starring
megastar
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
a
unique
sports
drama
that
showcases
the
game
of
life,
the
movie
features
Amitabh
Bachchan
as
a
retired
school
teacher
who
is
determined
to
change
the
life
of
the
underprivileged
children
by
engaging
them
in
the
game
of
football,
aiming
to
keep
the
kids
away
from
petty
crime
and
cheap
additions.
Jhund
releases
in
cinemas
on
4th
March
2022.
The
film
is
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Krishan
Kumar,
Savita
Raj
Hiremath,
Raaj
Hiremath,
Nagraj
Popatrao
Manjule,
Gargee
Kulkarni,
Meenu
Aroraa
&
Sandeep
Singh,
under
the
banner
of
T-Series,
Tandav
Films
Entertainment
&
Aatpat.
It's
a
Zee
Studios
worldwide
release.