Jhund Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #Jhund: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐½. #Sairat director #NagrajManjule's first #Hindi outing is not just a sports drama - peppered with terrific moments - but also tackles real issues that hit you hard... #BigB is spectacular, #Shahenshah among actors. #JhundReview."

Jhund Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan Stands Tall; His 'Jhund' Scores The Winning Goal In Nagraj Manjule's Film

Aavishkar

"#JHUND is absolutely BRILLIANT! #NagrajManjule delivers HAT-TRICK (Fandry, Sairat, Jhund) and gifts #AmitabhBachchan one of his BEST films ever. First half is immensely entertaining. 2nd half is emotional, hard-hitting & thought-provoking. Deserves all accolades."

Himesh Mankad

"Guys, #Jhund is releasing tomorrow. Do go and see it if time permits. Trust me, you won't be disappointed. It's relevant, entertaining, engaging and at times, even thrilling. Not the one to recommend films, but give this one a try, you may enjoy it if sport-drama's excite you."

Anmol Jamwal

"#Jhund is absolutely brilliant and there's no two ways about it! Beautiful performances by the young cast led by the legend himself #AmitabhBachchan. #NagrajManjule has a winner again, compelling us to acknowledge our biases and embrace one another as equals ❤️."

Rohit Jiaswal

"#Jhund is a DECENT film, neither good nor bad.... Completely Average... 2.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️ ½ #JhundReview. Strength- Amit Ji act & some really interesting moments. Weakness - running time, slow narration & weak direction....#Jhund #JhundReview #AmitabhBachchan."

What's your take on the film? Tell us in the comments section below.