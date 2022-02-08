Jhund Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan's Walk Is Enough To Raise Our Excitement Level

Ever since the makers announced the release date of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Jhund, fans have been eagerly awaiting for the first glimpse of this film which marks the Bollywood directorial debut of acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. Manjule is known for helming films like Fandry (2013) and Sairat (2016).

Today, the makers have dropped the teaser of the film which begins with a group of youngsters creating music with whatever they can get hold of. We then see Amitabh Bachchan entering the frame with his back towards the camera. He looks at them and then starts walking while facing the lens. He is then joined by the same group of youngsters.

In a nutshell, Big B and his 'jhund' definitely catches your attention in this first sneak-peek. Have a look at the video.

Jhund has Amitabh Bachchan bringing to life one of the most inspiring tales of India. According to reports, Jhund is based on the life of slum soccer founder Vijay Barse and has the megastar stepping into his shoes. The film revolves around a professor who encourages street children to build a football team in order to help them find a purpose in life.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. This Amitabh Bachchan-starrer is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 4 this year.