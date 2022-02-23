    For Quick Alerts
      Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Is The Unwavering Support For The Team Of Hooligans

      The trailer for Amitabh Bachchan's awaited film has finally been released. Jhund helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule follows a coach motivating slum kids and bringing a positive influence to change their lives.

      The biographical sports drama is based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse, who inspired slum kids to form a football team. The trailer gives a glimpse at the kids' lives before and after joining the team. While they do their best to work hard and move forward, society fails them. However, Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay is always seen standing with them supporting them.

      Take a look at the trailer,

      Apart from Big B, the film also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, both of whom featured in director Nagraj's hit Marathi film Sairat. While Akash is often seen fighting with the members of the football team, Rinku will be seen as a female football player recruited by Big B.

      Notably, Jhund was set to release back in September 2019 but has seen a lot of delays over the last three years. The film was delayed several times due to the pandemic and reports even claimed it could be released on an OTT platform. However, now the makers have confirmed the film's theatrical release.

      Earlier in an interview, director Nagraj had said that he wants the film to release in theatres. "It has been made and delayed for so long. I myself want that it releases in theatres. I have been trying and struggling for that a lot. The entire crew has come together to support me in that and we all now will try to get it released in theatres when the time is right," he told Hindustan Times.

      Jhund, uncovering an interesting journey led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nagraj Manjule, will arrive in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
      X