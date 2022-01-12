Jimmy Sheirgill Says He Is Uncomfortable With N*de Scenes

With the emergence of several OTT platforms in India, usage of adult scenes and abusive language have become quite common in films and web shows. However, actor Jimmy Sheirgill says that he has never felt comfortable with unnecessary n*de scenes and abusive language which some shows employ to grab attention.

He told Hindustan Times, "Nudity aur yeh sab se toh main comfortable nahin hoon. Until and unless there is some sense to what is going on in the scene, and it really demands my character to do it 'if we don't show this then the character's frame of mind won't be apparent', I will do that. But to just add fizzle to it to capture that kind of audience, voh maamla na filmon mein samajh aaya hai na yahaan (OTT) pe samajh aaya hai."

Speaking about his work choices, Jimmy said that he tries to choose and pick things which have a strong connect with audience.

"Tomorrow, if I get another series which is over the top, little mad in terms of comedy, I would want to try that as well, as long as it is universal, and maximum people can watch and relate to it. That is what I keep in mind," said the 51-year-old.

In the same interview, the Tanu Weds Manu actor revealed that had been into international content even before several OTT platforms came to India.

"I had been watching a lot of shows on OTT streaming platforms, even on DVD, before these platforms came to India. When I was offered the first season, I watched the original as well. I was able to connect to it hence I took it up," stated Sheirgill.