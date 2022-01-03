John Abraham And His Wife Priya Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Says 'We Have Been Quarantined At Home'

As the rising cases of COVID-19 continue to remain a major health concern, many celebrities from Bollywood have been testing positive for the virus since the last few months. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Rhea Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

John took to his Instagram stories to share the news with his fans that he and his wife Priya have tested positive for COVID-19.

He revealed that he came in contact with someone three days ago who was later tested positive for Covid-19, adding that now he and his wife are also COVID-19 positive. John informed the fans that they had been quarantined at home and hadn't been in contact with anyone else post that. He further said that he and his wife Priya were vaccinated and were experiencing mild symptoms. The actor signed off his note by urging everyone to stay well and healthy and to keep their masks up.

John's note read, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

Workwise, John's last release was Milap Milan Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2. The film was a major box office failure. He will next be seen in Lakysha Raj Anand's sci-fi action thriller Attack which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.