John Abraham Blames Film Critics' Unhappy Marriages For Writing Him Off; 'Now, They Come To Me For Work'

There are a few actors who do not care much about what critics have to say about their films and John Abraham is one of them. During the promotions of his films, he has mentioned it several times that he makes films for his fans, and as long as his fans keep pouring love on him, he does not care about film reviews and ratings.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Siddharth Kannan, John recalled being written off by critics several times and said, "They keep writing me off after every film. And there's nothing wrong with it. It's okay. My point is very simple, all these people who have written me off today probably half of them have come to me for work as writers."

He further said that he does not hold any grudge against them and makes sure to help them out as much as he can.

"They say 'listen, we are very sorry, we said what we had to because we didn't know you'. They have their own reasons, could be unhappy marriages, or they wake up unhappy. It's okay. I understand. But now when they come to me for work, it's nice," said the Satyameva Jayate 2 actor.

In the same interview, John also opened up about being a secure actor and expressed his wish to work with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan.

While sharing his take on actors overshadowing their co-stars, John said, "I think those days are gone. No one cares. In fact, it is my aim as a producer to collaborate with other actors. I want Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Varun Dhawan to work with me. I want every actor to work with me. My thought process is different."

With respect to work, John will next be seen in YRF's Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.