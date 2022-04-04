John Abraham Breaks Silence On Getting Furious At A Reporter; Says He Gets Riled Up Over Stupid Questions

Not so long ago, during the promotions of his latest release Attack, John lost his cool at a reporter when the latter asked him about his unrealistic action sequences in films like Satyameva Jayate 2. The journalist said, "It is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands," to which Abraham replied, "Bichara (Poor guy), I think he is very frustrated."

He further took a sharp jibe at the same reporter while speaking about his fitness regime and said, "I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home)."

During his recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, when John was asked about the whole incident, he said that he really gets riled up when he is asked to answer stupid questions.

He said, "The press, some of you, I don't generalise, at times, ask very stupid questions, there's no basis for it also. And I understand we all are humans, but at times I really get riled up when I get asked a stupid question."

When asked if the incident bothered him that it might affect the promotions of the film, John said that the press has generally been very supportive. He further said that when he talks to the press, it is important for him to make them aware of the film.

While elaborating his point, he said, "Because it is through you guys that people come to know when a film is releasing. Of course, there are advertisements and marketing also, but the real promotion of the film is the film itself. If your film is good, it will work. If your film is not good, it won't work."