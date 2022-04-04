John Abraham Gives Explosive Statement When Asked About OTT Plans; 'Not For 299 Rupees! Very Difficult'

It's not the first time when John Abraham has refused to be a part of OTT releases. However, in his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, John rather gave out an explosive statement when asked if he has any plan of stepping into the streaming space. It all happened when he was speaking to the media portal during the promotions of his latest release Attack, which arrived in theatres on April 1, 2022.

When asked about his OTT plans, John told Indian Express, "Not for 299 rupees! Very difficult. Of course, there is nothing wrong with it, but I don't think I am ready for it today, maybe in the future. But, right now John Abraham is a big-screen hero. I want to be seen only on the big screen. Will I fail on the big screen? Yes, I'll fail, but on the big screen. I don't have a problem even if I get hammered for it."

In the same interview, John also spoke about himself and said that he feels he is a rare commodity, as he neither comes out in front of the media nor he is available on OTT.

He said that if someone says that he doesn't deserve a certain amount of money, then he tells them to not do the film with him, as it is his choice if he wants to work in it or not. John further said that he is very happy doing films from his production house.

"I am a rare commodity because I hardly come in front of the media, because I am rarely on social media, also because I am not available on OTT," said John.

John concluded by saying that he is never going to point a gun at a producer's head and ask them to pay him a certain amount of money.