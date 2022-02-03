John Abraham Is Not Scared Of Failures; Says His Success Rate As A Producer Is Far Higher

While fans love to watch actor John Abraham mostly in high-octane action films, the actor feels that he is like clay, as he can be moulded by his directors into any role. The actor who has done different kind of films, says that he does not want to confine himself to a particular genre, as he loves to take risks.

While speaking to Times Of India, John said that he does not have an image of himself, because he is a director's actor.

He said, "If my director tells me to do something, I don't question and tell him that it does not go with my image, and I may need to do it in a particular way. I am like clay that can be moulded by my director the way he wants to. I don't look at myself as an action hero. The audience expects that from me and since I enjoy the action space, it works for me."

John was recently seen in Satyameva Jayate 2- a film which was criticised mercilessly by critics, but his fans loved it to the T.

In the same producer, the Garam Masala actor said that he is quite brave as a producer. Despite knowing that his money was on the stake, he was never afraid of tasting failure.

"My success rate as a producer is far higher (smiles!). I am a thinking producer. I know my line-up and what I am delivering as a producer. As an actor, I often leave a lot of what I can possibly do to another producer and the director and then hope that I have done my best," said John.

He further added, "You have to be brave. In business, there is a saying, 'The higher the risk, the greater the profit.' If you don't take the risk, you won't reap the benefit. What's the worst that can happen? At the most, you will fail. I have failed more often than not. So, I am not scared of failures and have always looked at that as my biggest positive."

The 49-year-old actor concluded by saying that if he comes with baggage that he has to succeed every time and his first-day box office has to be in crores, then he will get into a rut hence, he is happy where he is at currently.