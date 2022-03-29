John Abraham Loses His Cool At This Question Of A Journalist; Calls Reporters Dumb For Asking Crazy Questions

Recently, during the promotions of his upcoming film Attack, actor John Abraham lost his cool over a journalist's question, which the actor found 'crazy'. The actor looked agitated and ended up calling the media reporters 'dumb' for asking such questions to him.

It all happened when John was asked, "Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands," to which he replied, "I am sorry main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hu, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have problem with this), then I am sorry. I really offended you."

The journalist responded to his reply by saying that it made it difficult for the audience to relate. On this, John said, "I am sorry," and then turned towards his co-stars to say, "Bichara (Poor guy), I think he is very frustrated."

At the same event, when John was asked about his fitness regime, John took a nasty jibe at the journalist and said, "More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you, no problem, you'll do better next time."

The actor didn't stop there and went ahead to address the journalist as 'uncle'.

He said, "If you ask the same ghisa-pita question like uncle, you'll have a problem. You'll have to ask the questions of today. Ask why is Attack special or unique. Ask questions related to this film."

Attack is slated to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.