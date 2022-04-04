John Abraham On His Pathaan Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: He Is Responsible For Where I Am, I Owe A Lot To Him

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan has already caught everyone's attention for its stellar star cast which also includes John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The espionage thriller marks Shah Rukh Khan and John's first outing in the film.

In his recent interaction with a leading news portal, John was all praise for his co-star and talked about how he owes a lot to the superstar. The Dhoom actor recalled how King Khan judged a modelling competition where he was a contestant and added that SRK is responsible for where he has reached in his life today.

Attack Movie Review: John Abraham Impresses When It's 'Show Time' But The Film Fails In Its Mission

John told Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he's responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged."

The Satyameva Jayate actor further added that he has a lot of deep-rooted respect for Shah Rukh Khan and heaped praise on him.

John Abraham Reveals He Damaged His Knee During A Deadly Stunt; 'Doctors Wanted To Amputate My Leg'

"There's a lot of deep-rooted respect that I have that I can't really talk about. But, he's a wonderful person. He's very charming, he's lovely and supremely intelligent. It's all I can say," he told the news portal.

Speaking about Pathaan, the team recently wrapped up the Spain shooting schedule of the much anticipated film where Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shot a highly mounted song in Mallorca. Pictures of SRK flaunting his eight-packed abs and Deepika looking ravishing in a bikini had gone viral on social media.

Coming back to John Abraham, the actor was recently seen in Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack.