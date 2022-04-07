John Abraham Pens A Gratitude Note For Attack's Success, Says The Film Was An Honest Humble Experiment

John Abraham last seen in the action entertainer Attack, is currently basking in the film's success. In a recent Instagram post, John thanked his fans for the overwhelming response and for accepting a film with a unique story with science fiction elements.

John in his gratitude note said, "Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new".

He further added that he stands by the team working in the film and is proud of it. "It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK - John Abraham," read the caption.

Many fans and celebs took to the comments section to congratulate John on the film's success. John's Dostana co-star Abhishek Bachchan also left him a message to cheer him on. Abhishek said, "More power to you, Baba."

Earlier, while talking about Attack John had said, "This film is for all the youngsters because the reliability is more. Ours is a very forward film. It was essential to make this film because I believe this is a game changer".

Filmbeat's review by Madhuri Prabhu has described the film as an interesting watch. The review added, "It's interesting to watch John Abraham get an upgrade as a super soldier from his usual vigilante act, but you are left puzzled when the end credits announce that a part two is on the cards." Talking about John performance it said, "John Abraham is at his A-game when he gets to use his fists and go all guns blazing in this film. But when it comes to emotional sequences, the man stumbles a bit."

Apart from John, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film introduces India's first on-screen super soldiers similar to those in Hollywood movies from Captain America, to Robocop.