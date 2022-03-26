John Abraham Reacts To Being Tagged As 'Modernised Patriot' For His Choice Of Films

A quick look at John Abraham's filmography will make you realise that his last few films have revolved around the theme of patriotism be it Satyameva Jayate and its sequel, Batla House, RAW or Parmanu. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the actor opened up on being tagged as 'modernised patriot' for his choice of movies.

As per a report in Indian Express, the Dhoom actor cheekily said that it's not him but superstar Akshay Kumar who is Bollywood's foremost patriot on the big screen. He said, "I thought that was Akshay."

Explaining his idea of heroism, John went on to say that according to him, heroism doesn't come from waving the flag adding that he considers that as jingoism. He further shared his opinion on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and appreciated India's stand in the UN.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "For me, India's heroism doesn't come from waving the national flag, that's being jingoistic. For me, what is cool about India is how in the Russia and Ukraine war, India has abstained (from voting against Russia at the UN). Why has India abstained? It is because India is smart enough to understand that their oldest ally has always been Russia. India has recognised that. For me that is heroism; India has not bowed to the pressure to vote against Russia. I am not saying I stand for war, I don't. All I am saying is, my idea of heroism is that."

He added, "Modern heroism is showing the way India is positioned in the world's ecosystem, but in a way that a modern person will understand why India is the greatest country."

On being asked why he is hardly ever seen at political events or in meetings where PM Narendra Modi met Bollywood delegations, the actor revealed, "I don't (go), because I am apolitical. Do I understand politics? I probably understand it more than anybody, I understand everything in this country and probably in the world, because I read so much. Am I politically inclined? The answer is absolutely not."

John said that sometimes these invitations add pressure but he doesn't succumb to it."

Workwise, John is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Attack in which he essays the role of a super soldier. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.