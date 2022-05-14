John Abraham's Attack Part 1 To Premiere On ZEE5 On May 27

ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, announced today the world digital premiere of Bollywood's biggest sci-fi action film, Attack: Part 1 on ZEE5 on 27th May. Starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet in lead roles, Attack is the first Indian super soldier film with high-octane action, romance, and drama.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand who also co-wrote the film along with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, Attack is produced by Jayantilal Gadda's Pen Studios, John Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is set to premiere across 190+ countries exclusively on ZEE5.

The plot revolves around Arjun Shergill (played by John Abraham), an Indian army officer who ends up with permanent paralysis neck down after a terrorist attack and loses everything and everyone dear to him, including his love interest, Ayesha (played by Jacqueline Fernandez).

Now under the command of the newly introduced technology, Intelligence Robotic Assistant (IRA) chip, in the Indian army, designed and implanted by Sabaha (Rakul Preet), he is able to stand up on his feet again. However, his first mission is to save the Prime Minister of the country from a Parliament attack. Will this super soldier make the impossible, possible with all the technology inside him?

Attack is India's first sci-fi action, super soldier film and with a gripping narrative coupled with edge-of-the-seat moments, the film is a must watch for all action lovers.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business officer, ZEE5 India said, "We have been consistent in curating the portfolio with relevant and quality content across genres. The mantra has always been to be the platform of choice enabling every consumer to find a content of their interest on ZEE5. Attack is an intriguing original story; packed with suspense and action, beautifully played by the star-cast to keep the viewers hooked to their screens. We are happy to set this momentum with a series of new releases and shall continue to invest on expanding our catalogue with real and authentic storytelling."

Director Lakshya Raj Anand said, "Witness our film Attack's second innings on India's homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5. India's first super soldier is a film made with a lot of heart, blood, sweat and tears and we hope our efforts reach more and more people via its digital premiere and entertain them thoroughly. Get ready to Attack".

Producer and Actor John Abraham said, "Attack is and always will be special to me as it is a one-of-a-kind film presenting India's first super soldier. It is an authentic story from our homeland and at par with the globe's best action films. I am glad that we have ZEE5's support in making this film reach action lovers across the world".