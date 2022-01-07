John Abraham Starrer Attack's Release Date To Be Postponed Due To The Spike In COVID Cases?

It is not a hidden fact that by the unfortunate rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, many big movies have been postponing their release dates. This sudden increase in the cases is being touted as the next third wave and might prove to be a threat for the entertainment industry again. After movies like Jersey, RRR and Radhe Shyam's release dates were postponed, now according to the latest development, John Abraham's upcoming movie Attack's release date may also be postponed.

According to a news report in News18, the John Abraham starrer movie that was supposed to be released on January 28, may now be postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The report quoted a source close to the movie to reveal, "While the official announcement is yet to be made, the producers, including John Abraham, have had an internal talk and have decided that postponing the film is going to to be the best decision in the current situation. There is no way that they can think of releasing the film on their scheduled date considering the current surge in Covid 19 case."

The source further added that the movie Attack that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the main roles will be getting postponed, mainly due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Mumbai. The source added, "Mumbai contributes to around 30-40 per cent of the box-office revenue. With the city clocking in more than 15000 cases on Wednesday, the number is just going to increase as the peak is yet to come according to many health experts. In such a scenario, the government will come up with fresh curbs and strict restrictions and it is expected that theatres might be shut again. The makers of Attack wouldn't want to suffer any further loss as they have held on to the film long enough."

Not only this, there have been speculations that Attack may head for a direct OTT release or a pay-per-view release. On this, the source said, "It is too early to take that decision. As of now, there's no official word from the producers on their next course of action. Also, John is really keen on releasing the film in theatres considering they have shot for some never seen before high octane action sequences. It is doubtful that the film will go straight to OTT." Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.