Josh Bangla Artist Snigdhajit Makes His Bollywood Playback Singing Debut With Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha

At the same time, it has also become the go-to place for upcoming talents to channel their inner creativity and make their dreams come true. Josh is proud to announce that one of their Bangla on-boarded artists Snigdhajit recently made his Bollywood playback singing debut with Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's much anticipated neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha. The Josh talent has lent his voice for Hrithik Roshan's currently trending song 'Alcoholia' from the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial.

While sharing his experience of working on this track, Snigdhajit revealed that initially, he had no idea that he was actually singing for Hrithik Roshan. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finalist said, "Vishal Dadlani Sir saw me performing 'Badtameez Dil' on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and then and there, he promised to work with me. Six months later, he called me and offered me this song. Even when I was recording the song, I had no idea that this song would be for which movie or who would be the actor."

Snigdhajit revealed that only a few months ago, he learnt that his song has been highly appreciated by Hrithik and that the Bollywood star would be dancing to it. "I started crying and hugged my wife when Vishal Sir broke the news to me but I still couldn't spread the word yet."

The music artist further added that praises have been raining on him ever since the makers dropped the song on the official handles of T-Series on September 16. The dance number has already crossed 20M views on YouTube. An elated Snigdhajit said, "I will always be grateful to Vishal Sir as he kept his word and made my dream come true. All I can is never stop dreaming."

