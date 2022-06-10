    For Quick Alerts
      Josh Bangla Creators Moumita Sarkar And Mrinmoyee Mukherjee Meet Montu Pilot Actor Saurav Das

      Dailyhunt's Josh has proved its mettle as India's leading short video app with its refreshing content which has struck a chord with people from all age groups. Available in multiple languages with many genres, the home-grown app has made sure that engaging content is just a click away.

      From being the perfect platform for upcoming talents to showcase their best creative side to hosting smashing surprises for its users, the 'josh' is always high here.

      Another reason why Josh is winning hearts is because of its cool challenges which give the users an opportunity to flaunt their talent and win big. Recently, Josh hosted a challenge for the popular Bengali web series Montu Pilot. Two top creators from Josh Bangla community, Moumita Sarkar and Mrinmoyee Mukherjee were declared as the winners. The duo got the golden chance to enjoy a meet-and-greet with the hero of the web series, Saurav Das.

      Check out the content created by Mrinmoyee and Moumita with Saurav

      https://share.myjosh.in/video/70c0fefe-0980-48d5-915d-c46347cac434

      https://share.myjosh.in/video/6a83302c-058c-43fb-8807-515f81bd88b1

      Besides interacting and making a collaboration video, Moumita and Mrinmoyee also clicked pictures and selfies with him. The creators even received a gift kit from Saurav which included a T-shirt signed by him.

      Don't miss Moumita's entertaining videos on Josh app-

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/77dc547f-1cc5-4681-b923-b84b37891da4

      Have a look at Mrinmoyee's amazing videos on Josh app-

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/476c2999-ee7a-4010-b9d5-6ba272ca0003

      Want to be a part of such amazing surprises? Then, be a part of the Josh family by joining the app right away.

