Josh Collaborates With The Movie ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ Headlined By Nushrratt Bharuccha

The recently released Bollywood film, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' starring actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, shines a light on women who are making a difference in society by breaking free from societal norms while not only making a living for themselves but also bringing forth positive changes in society. With a view to salute such women in real life, for their courage and zeal to make a difference, the film collaborated with Josh, India's fastest-growing and most engaged short-video app.

As part of the collaboration, Josh launched an on-ground search for women who have not only learned from their struggles but also turned around their lives by breaking the taboo around odd jobs in society and becoming financially independent, much like the protagonist of the film. Josh's popular creator Shivani Kapila took to the streets of Mumbai with an objective to showcase the heroic women who don't shy away from taking jobs that support their financial situation. From working at a petrol pump to driving an auto-rickshaw, women represent 29% of the country's labor force. With more than half of the women workers in India being unpaid and unprotected, the collaboration gave them a chance to speak about their jobs, and highlight their struggles and the issues they have faced within society.

Lightyear Movie Review: Chris Evans' Film Is Adorable, Funny And An Exciting Origin Story

Videos:

• http://share.myjosh.in/video/c427f25c-c294-44f8-a630-853aba0938b4?u=0xf8b1f8306d66635d • http://share.myjosh.in/video/dd836624-7f0a-4c9c-b6dd-2d06d694ab7c?u=0xf8b1f8306d66635d • http://share.myjosh.in/video/5229014e-312e-4fb8-a986-3985fd0cf472?u=0xf8b1f8306d66635d

Speaking on the campaign, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Sunder Venketraman said, "The film Janhit Mein Jaari sheds light on the unequal working situation for women in India and the discrimination a woman experiences as she tries to fight the various barriers determined on holding her back. Leveraging the power of short-video, Josh is proud to be collaborating with Janhit Mein Jaari as we use our platform to reach to our millions of users across the country to further amplify the important message that the film conveys. Also, through our Vox pop initiative, we were able to highlight the real-life stories of such women as they pave their own path in this patriarchal world."

Taking ahead the thought of the film and Nushrratt's character who works in a male-dominated field to stand tall for women's safety and empowerment, the film's collaboration with Josh was aimed at widening the reach of the message the film conveyed. Further amplifying the message the film puts forth, Josh launched an in-app challenge #JanhitMeinJaari to encourage users to create content using some of the most impactful and iconic moments from the film. So far, the challenge has garnered over 30 million views and 2.2 million hearts.

Challenge videos

• http://share.myjosh.in/video/95fcc11c-ab1b-41a7-a867-2a98dd8a26f5?u=0xdde914262dd230ff

• http://share.myjosh.in/video/7ed4672f-9bd8-4cbe-9b2f-b10f3dbbf850?u=0xf8b1f8306d66635d • https://share.myjosh.in/video/680dfd7e-dc12-4e5b-8dab-ff876e43fc13?u=0x5d30514d5b9a8e35

Speaking about the collaboration with Josh, Janhit Mein Jaari Producer, Vinod Bhanushali (Bhanushali Studios Ltd.) said, "We live in a male-dominated society where even today, a lot of jobs are gender-specific. Janhit Mein Jaari is our step towards shattering these stereotypes and breaking the barriers while promoting equality at all levels. Furthermore, our collaboration with Josh is an ode to those women who are breaking the taboo by taking odd jobs as per traditional norms, elevating their family, and empowering others at the same time."

She Season 2 Web Series Review: Aaditi Pohanker's Acting Skills Get Due Credit With A Challenging Plot

Josh as a platform urges its users and creators to create and share meaningful content that matters. Resonating with the movie Janhit Mein Jaari, this collaboration is a step towards shattering old traditional stereotypes that have bound us for ages.

About Josh:

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 153 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 74 million DAUs (Daily Active Users) and 23 minutes average time spent.