Josh Community Creator Jyotika Paswan Is Making The Right Noise With Her Creative Skills

DailyHunt's popular short video app Josh has carved a niche for itself in the world of content within a short period of time. With its span-new approach towards producing content, it has turned out to be a great platform for budding talents to showcase their creative power and explore their passion across various genres ranging from dance, fashion, fitness to music.

If that isn't enough, the app is known for joining hands with some of the biggest brands in the country to pack a punch. In a nutshell, there are enough reasons for everyone to go high on this 'josh'.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this platform, one amongst them is content creator Jyotika Paswan. Known as one of the best community creators of Josh Bhojpuri community, the youngster has featured in dozens of brand campaigns, offline and online events from Josh. With more than 3 M followers on Josh, the youngster has been winning hearts with her quirky videos on India's no.1 short video app. With 250k+ followers on Instagram, Jyotika is one of the creators of Bhojpuri language who makes it to the trending every week. She has also appeared on news channels and has several articles published about her.

With her tips and hacks on how to be good as influencer and content creator, Jyotika has been inspiring and guiding upcoming content creators who wish to make it big in the industry. She recently

participated in a reality show titled 'MemSaab No 1 along with other 15 top Bhojpuri influencers which aired on Zee network (Zee5 and Zee Ganga). When it comes to her upcoming projects, Jyotika is teaming up with Minaz Khan for a couple of music videos.

Speaking about how Josh has played a pivotal role in her journey, Jyotika shares, "I am really thankful to Josh Community team for recognizing the talent, grooming in short video platform and connecting me with Josh and here I am with 3M+ followers, dozens of brand deals, Monetization and looking forward to work with Josh community with the same spirit and my josh will be high always while working with Josh."

So, what are you folks waiting for? If you too wish to achieve your dreams like Jyotika, the time to hit the 'Josh' button is right now!