Josh Community Creator Megan Is Making Waves With His Talent

Josh, India's own short video app has been garnering a lot of appreciation from every nook and corner for setting up a new benchmark in content creation space. Its quirky ideas and lively approach when it comes to catering to the audience's tastes have made it a complete winner. Be it making a splash with trending viral videos in multiple genres and languages or forecasting new talents to the world, Josh has been a major game changer in the market.

Well, there's more to this achievement list. Since its inception, the app has teamed up with some of the biggest brands in the country to create clutter breaking content which made the right noise.

Talking about the pool of talent on this Indian video app, one name which deserves a shout-out is that of content creator Megan. One of the top content creators in the Tamil community, the TV ad artist and model has caught everyone's eye. Megan who hails from Chennai, works in the banking sector. When not juggling with numbers and percentages, he is busy setting the ramp on fire and showcasing his acting chops on screen.

The handsome hunk was declared the first runner-up at Face Of Chennai 2018 and has been a Derby runway model. He was also announced as the #1 Style Icon by Josh. Megan also starred in Rohit Saraf-Anandhi's Tamil film Kamali from Nadukkaveri. The youngster is making his mark in the ad world as well and has featured in commercials for popular brands like Jayachandran, Sathya, Remo International college, Rainbow shirts, DMK I Dream Moorthy, Pothys, Milky Mist Paneer, Vasuth silks dhothi, Riro Dhothi's and shirts, Premier Flask and Salem Saravana Hospital. Megan also did a commercial for Tamil Nadu Premiere League.

Have a look at Megan's Instagram page.

He will next be seen in an ad for Artist in Orissa Matrimony. The talented boy has also shared screen space with popular actresses like Anjali, Nadhiya and others.

Megan has also taken the Josh app by storm with his entertaining videos. With 744.7 K fans and 6.4 M hearts, the budding talent is the next star in making.

With eyes filled with dreams and the ambition to touch the sky, Meghan is slowly paving his way towards success and Josh has helped him by giving him wings to reach his destination.

Don't miss Megan's entertaining videos on Josh app-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3e5f1882-6031-4867-8bca-88dbbf3fcc4f