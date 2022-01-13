Josh Community Creator Noorin Sha Dazzles Like A Star

India's fasting-growing app Josh has become a trendsetter in the content creation space. It's the perfect place for the right amount of learning and entertainment which makes it stand out from the crowd.

Josh has raised the bar when it comes to forecasting new talents to the world and giving them a chance to unleash their creativity in their own distinct way. Not only that, the short video app has also collaborated with some of the biggest brands in the country to create some groundbreaking content.

When it comes to the pool of talent on this India's numero uno app, one name which has caught everyone's attention is that of Noorin Sha. One of the top creators in the Josh Hindi community, the gorgeous girl has starred in Bollywood films like ABCD, Tsunami 83. She has also shared screen space with some of the biggest celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar in TV commercials.

Noorin has done numerous brand collaborations and artist collaborations. She is inclined towards churning content related to dance, beauty and fashion. With 611.5 K fans and 2.3 M hearts on Josh app, this gorgeous lady has set the platform on fire with her amazing videos.

Throwing some light on herself, Noorin shares, "To begin with I'm an absolute fan of my name and I try to spread "Noor" around like confetti wherever I go. I am that introvert who goes extremely extrovert once the cameras start rolling. I love making the most of what I have while working towards what I want. If I had to describe myself in a word well my name says it's all."

The actress expresses her excitement about being a part of the Josh community and says, "My journey with Josh has been super entertaining and glamour filled with some great quality content! It's my personal space to interact with my audience by my videos."

Noorin says that it feels spectacular to be a part of various brand collaborations and adds, "I feel so connected with my audience since I started being a part of so many brands. I get to showcase a part of my reality through my videos and brand deals which has increased my engagement and interaction with my viewers."

In a nutshell, this beauty with brains is all set to take the world by storm with full 'josh'!