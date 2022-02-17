Josh Community Creator Pritam Nath's Journey Of Magic Deserves A Huge Shout-Out

When it comes to content creation, Josh has proved its mettle as India's most engaging video app. Within a short period of time, the app has managed to make a special place in the audience's hearts with its trending entertaining videos belonging to various genres. Josh has also turned out to be a perfect platform for budding talents to channel their inner creativity and make mint-fresh content. At the same time, the app is also the go-to place for some of the biggest brands of the country for innovative collaborations. No wonder Josh has established itself as the numero uno in the market.

A quick look at the pool of talent on this Indian app and one name that catches your attention is that of Pritam Nath. One of the top content creators in the Josh Bangla community, the youngster is a magician who has left the audience spellbound in various national and international shows.

Pritam reveals that he was interested in magic just like other kids right from his childhood. Since one of his relatives was a magician, he often got a chance to watch live magic shows very closely and before he knew it, his passion transformed into his profession.

Pritam who idolizes western magicians like Darcy Oake, Dynamo, Criss Angel and others opens up on his journey and says, "I am doing magic for the past 20 years. From 2017, I was trying my level best to promote it on digital platforms, but unfortunately I was not getting satisfactory responses. In 2020, I joined Josh after receiving advice from Rituparna Mam (his community manager) and then it was like wow!! Thank you so much Josh for helping me throughout the whole journey."

Recalling his first stage performance when he was around 4 or 5 years, Pritam says that he was very nervous. However, that performance boosted his confidence and the memory of the voices of that crowd still lingers today.

On being asked to talk about his achievements, Pritam says, "At the time of my first Escape Magic act, Death Escape, I was awarded the Escapologist Award. My second escape that is Underwater Death Escape made me the only person who has done so using 11 locks."

The magic that one sees unfolding in front of their eyes actually requires a lot of courage, hard work and dedication. Speaking about how scary it was to perform the 'Death Escape' act, Pritam shares, "In true words, it was very dangerous as it was my first escape act magic. At that moment, I was not experienced enough to attempt such a dangerous escape magic act. My parents, relatives & friends also were against me performing this life threatening act. So the whole circumstance made me a bit tense but while performing the act, I was only focusing on unlocking the keys because that was the only way to keep myself alive."

When Pritam was bestowed with the Escapologist Award by AMO, he was invited for the Gala show in London. Unfortunately, he had to give it a miss owing to his graduation exams. So far, this young talent has performed around 85 grand magic shows.

With 1.7 M fans and 9.2 M hearts on Josh app, Pritam has left the audience in awe with his magic tricks. Speaking about how Josh is now a companion in his journey, Pritam expresses his gratitude and says, "First of all, I would like to say thank you so much Josh for helping me so much that now I've 1 million plus followers. Josh always tried to help me at many sources. My Community Manager Rituparna Mam always shows the proper way to improve my content. Working with Josh is like working with family. Thanks to the whole Josh team."

Elaborating about how his work on Josh app helped him in bagging an offer from one of the most popular talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent Season 9', Pritam shares, "I feel so lucky that I got an offer from India's Got talent season 9. It's a great opportunity for myself to represent my state & community too. It would be very helpful for me in achieving my dreams. Thanks to Josh's team for promoting my work. I want to be an influence, or you can say magician influencer. I want to promote ancient India's magic trick in a modern way, so that magic could also be treated just like other arts forms like music, dancing. I also want to motivate them who want to be a full fledged magician in their future."

When asked if he was attracted to magic by choice or chance and what keeps him sailing through tough times, the lad says, "Actually I'm a bit confused, at first it was by chance then it became my choice. I'm here only because of my unwavering dreams, it motivates me to the extent that I can do anything for magic, literally anything."

On a parting note, Pritam has some words of wisdom for budding magicians and says, "My suggestion for all the upcoming magicians would be never get stuck within the traditional thoughts. Don't be afraid of trying new things."

Pritam Nath who believes that every day holds new magic, is all set to take his dreams and break them down into milestones.

