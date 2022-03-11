Josh Community Creator Rishikaa Singh Chandel Is A Bundle Of Talent

When it comes to short video making apps, Dailyhunt's Josh has been creating a lot of buzz in the market. Known for its out-of-the-box approach in content creation, the app has made a mark for itself by delivering major hits one after the other.

Josh is on everyone's lips and the credit goes largely to its engaging videos belonging to different genres and languages. Besides teaming up with some of the biggest brands in the country, the app has been the perfect platform for introducing new talents to the world.

Speaking about the pool of creative minds on Josh, one name which has grabbed everyone's attention is that of Rishikaa Singh Chandel. She is one of the top content creators in the Bhojpuri community. Hailing from Chhapra city, Bihar, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry within a short period of time.

A graduate from Nalanda University with a Master in Journalism & Mass Communication degree, Rishikaa made her small screen debut with Sony TV's popular crime show CID in around 2017. She soon bagged the lead role of Damini in Doordarshan's daily soap Nayi Soch which gained her recognition and lots of love from the audience. Rishikaa also starred in other popular TV shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain (Colors), Savdhaan India (Life OK), Jai Santoshi Maa (&TV) and Vidhya (Colors TV). She is currently playing the antagonist in Love Pantii. The talented actress also has few more TV shows lined up. She was bestowed with 'Beauty of Bihar' award in 2013 and 'Aadhi Aabadi Women Achievers' award in 2021.

Known for her traditional image on screen, Rishikaa has garnered a solid fan-base in Bihar. Not the one to step away from challenges, she has never shied away from accepting different roles which demand her to step out of her comfort zone. One wouldn't be surprised if this damsel dazzles in Bollywood soon! Rishikaa regularly stays in touch with her fans on social media and has a verified Facebook and Instagram page.

Have a look at Rishikaa's Instagram page.

When it comes to her presence on Josh app, Rishikaa with 1.9M fans and 6.1M hearts, has wooed everyone with her charisma and talent.

Talking about her association with the app, Rishikaa says, " Hi Guys! I hope you all are safe. I always believe there is always a platform which will make you shine bright in your career in the entertainment Industry. In the era of short video supremacy, India's no. 1 short video platform - Josh is one of the best platforms which is made in India, and ready to take raw talents to higher places from India. I am grateful to the Josh Community Team and their support throughout the journey I have completed till now. I have been a face of dozens of brand campaigns and Josh as a celebrity and have around 2M followers on Josh. So, don't miss the chance to shine like a diamond in this short video platform."

With Josh by her side, Rishikaa Singh Chandel's journey towards stardom is going to be filled with many milestones.

Don't miss Rishikaa's amazing videos on Josh app:

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7c11fabb-64b5-4066-a6f1-ce3b91d1f9c7