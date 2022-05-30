Josh Content Creator Bhumika Modi To Have A Meet-And-Greet With Salman Khan At IIFA 2022

India's numero uno short video app Josh, has been setting new benchmarks in the content creation space right from its inception. From feasting on engaging viral content in diverse language and genres to giving budding talents an opportunity to flaunt their creative skills, there's lots in store for everyone on this home-grown app.

When it comes to the pool of talent on this platform, one of the top content creators has hit a jackjpot! Bhumika Modi, a popular name in the Hindi Josh community has bagged the golden opportunity of being a part of the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 4. Besides attending this glitzy event, the gorgeous lady will also have a meet-and-greet with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

A zumba fitness trainer by profession, Bhumika is also a theatre artist and motivational speaker. She has bagged several titles like Mrs Maharashtra 2017, and Mrs India World 2019 to name a few. She was crowned Gujarat's first garba queen in 2017.

Bhumika has also shared screen space with Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit and Malaika Arora in TV commercials. A highly active creator on Josh app, she has done numerous brand collaborations and artist collaborations.

Bhumika is a recipient of Mother Teresa Award and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On Josh app, Bhumika's content is more inclined towards dance, beauty and fashion.

Speaking about herself, Bhumika shared, "I take pride in calling myself Modi. As I too believe in 'acche din aayega'. I am incredibly punctual in my work. I do my duties of being a mother correspondence simultaneously with my work and as my name suggests, I play my part with utmost passion and devotion whether it is being a mother, wife or dance. I truly believe in the power of Karma. What you give, you get. Hence, I trust the power of God and love to spread happiness and love around me. I am very compassionate towards people and believe in Bhumika's supremacy. My motto in life is to spread lots of love, happiness and positivity all around me."

Bhumika got candid about her journey in Josh and continued, "My journey with Josh has been a very spectacular one. Josh is a huge platform to inaugurate one self through their great aptitudes. My journey with Josh has played a very important role in improving my adroitness and helped individuals to assimilate a lot of things through my contents."

On being asked how it feels to be a part of various brand collaborations, she called it 'marvellous' and added, "It helps me to reach new potential customers through my trust. Through collabs, I get to know about new brands. I get to flaunt my inner self through my video contents and also help me increase my correspondence and tweetup with my viewers!"

