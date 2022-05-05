Josh Content Creator Manwal Is Making A Mark With His Cool Music Videos

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, has been the talk of the town ever since it stepped into the market. With its stimulating approach, the app has made the content creation space an enjoyable experience. Be it treating the audience with viral videos belonging to multiple languages and genres or hosting smashing meetups for its creators, Josh never fails to impress!

Wait, there's more to this amazing world. The app has also been a great platform for budding creators to spread their wings and touch the skies of success. Besides all this, Josh has always teamed up with some of the most popular brands to create content which breaks all barriers.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this app, one name which deserves a big shout-out is that of musician Manwal. A singer, lyricist and a composer, he has a list of achievements to his credit. Manwal's recent composition 'Kangana' crooned by popular singer-composer Manj Musik, received 6 million views on YouTube. The song which released on September 29, 2021 also trended on Reels.

In 2019, Manwal collaborated with UK Punjabi music producers DJ Harpz and Bups Saggu. Manwal and Harpz released an EP (Extended play) named 'Out Of Nowhere' from which the track 'Favourite City' featured on Brit Asia TV. Another song titled 'Teri Meri' by Manwal, DJ Harpz and Bups Saggu also featured on Brit Asia.

When it comes to the budding singer's upcoming projects, he is currently working on an EP of five tracks, all of which have been penned and composed by him. He is also set to team up with some mainstream artists.

Have a look at Manwal's Instagram page.

Talking about being associated with Josh, Manwal said, "Nowadays, short video platforms are the biggest contributors in getting the right audience and reach. Platforms like Josh help an artist's songs go viral." He further added that he wishes to contribute to the platform and continue to get its support.

With 6.8k fans and 1.1k hearts, Manwal is slowly winning hearts of the audience on Josh app in his own musical way.

With Josh by his side, the prodigy is all set to take the music industry by storm!

Check out Manwal's entertaining videos on Josh app:

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f031ecd6-e442-4b37-872b-0f1f2c767e39?u=0x5f4eab72718fdc5b