Josh Content Creator Shalu Kirar Woos The Audience With Her Gymnastic Videos

When it comes to the pool of talent on this platform, one name which is on everybody's lips is that of Shalu Kirar. A gymnast by profession, she is one of the top content creators in the Josh Hindi community. With 2.1M fans and 4.9M hearts on Josh app, Shalu has captured everyone's attention with her gymnastic moves.

Hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, Shalu began her training in gymnastics at the age of five. She also won a medal at the National Gymnastics Championship which was held in Hyderabad. Apart from this, Shalu has also been learning dance since the last four years. A viral sensation on social media, her dance and gymnastic videos have captured several hearts.

The national-level gymnast shot to fame with the popular reality show India's Got Talent. Shalu auditioned for season 8 of the show, but failed to make it. However, her talent didn't go unnoticed. She landed a direct entry in season 9 of India's Got Talent and was a part of Bomb Fire group. The group made it to the finale and was declared as the second runner-up of season 9.

Well, Shalu Kirar is slowly climbing the ladder of stardom with Josh by her side.

