Josh Creator Kavyasontyana Shares 3 Simple Homemade And Natural Tips For Glowing Skin

After being on various social media apps, here's how India's very own Desi app changed creator Kavyasontyana's life.

After being an active creator on Josh, with over 7 Lakh followers she has received endless love from her fans on the app, she also participates in challenges and does weekly hashtags to keep up with trends. She soon became a known face on the app. "They encouraged me and I became more confident about myself after posting my videos," Kavyasontyana shared.

Talking about the benefits she got, she has won many gift vouchers and gifts from Josh and she's very happy about that. Josh encourages all its creators with good talent. "It's a great platform for talented people," shares Kavyasontyana.

Aiming higher, She even did many brand deals on Josh like Flipkart, Eva, Philips, Sism and many more for promotions. She says that she feels very happy to be a part of the Josh app for giving her not only a platform to earn, but also to present her talent to the world.

Here are some amazing skin care tips that will make you fall in love with your natural self!

In our daily life, we use a lot of products for maintaining our skin- to get a glowing skin, to reduce pimples, etc. Check out 3 simple tips from the Josh creator for glowing skin.

Tip one

The simplest step which will give glowing skin and reduce pimples is to drink as much water as you can i.e 3-4 litres/day. This will definitely give a good result in 1 month.

Water helps in hydrating the body, which in turn will give a glow to your skin and will also help in making your body functioning easier.

If you ask experts about how to get clear and glowing skin, most of them will suggest some natural methods. The best thing about natural methods is that they come with minimal or no side effects.

1. Turmeric

Since turmeric has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities, it can treat psoriasis by keeping flares in control. It can also help in treating acne.

How to use?

Mix honey, greek yogurt, and turmeric.

Apply the paste to your face or body.

Wash off the mask after 15 to 20 minutes.

Tip Three:

Coconut oil is a treasure of health benefits. The chemical composition of coconut oil is such that it is one of the best natural products to clean and clear oily skin. Coconut oil can help you in getting clear skin in the following ways:

It increases the hydration of the skin naturally.

It helps in bolstering the skin's protective layer.

The anti-inflammatory properties of coconut oil are beneficial in reducing inflammation.

If there is any dark patch on your skin, you can apply coconut oil every day and see it disappear.

See! Getting glowing skin is not a long, tiring and messy task anymore, as many of you had thought. Kavyasontyana has many such simple tips and recipes for your body and skin. Do you wanna look your best? Then Kavyasontyana's Josh profile is where you should go.