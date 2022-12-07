Josh Creator Rupali Rath winning big hearts with miniature Art
As it is rightly said "Small Things Matter", Odisha-based artist Rupali Rath showed her artistic side on different occasions by drawing unique miniature paintings with acrylics on different objects. Her dedication to the art form can be seen in her beautifully intricate artwork. Her choice of medium for miniature drawings is also unique and it clearly stands out! Josh app believes in connecting you to the right audience and providing a stage to uplight your talents and show the world the star you are, here's yet another inspiring story!
We all have seen portrait paintings and artwork, what makes Rupali and her art unique is that she finds the most challenging and creative objects to let her array of colors do magic. She says "I made paintings on cake stands, clay pots, jackfruits, coconuts and other objects; which is very challenging," says Rupali. As a native of Khurda, Rupali believed that it was the wish of the Lord Jagannath who made it possible to fulfill her parent's wish.
From
childhood
Rupali
was
very
fond
of
painting
and
she
always
loved
painting.
She
joined
a
drawing
class
in
Narsinghpur
while
participating
in
a
drawing
competition
in
school
and
won
the
prize
for
the
first
time,
ever
since
her
artwork
has
won
hearts!
She says her parents were very supportive to her in practicing the art and helped her any possible way to develop. We all need a creative space where we can be ourselves and explore our mind's imagination! Rupali says, She forgets everything while painting and often forgets to eat and does not go anywhere until she is done with the painting, isn't that amazing!
Rupali
won
many
awards
during
her
schooling,
her
father
inspires
her
a
lot
to
participate
in
every
competition.
After
schooling
there
were
not
many
competitions
to
showcase
her
talent.
Those
who
were
available,
Rupali
was
unaware
of
them
as
she
was
staying
in
a
hostel.
Her
mother
used
to
tell
her
about
the
competitions
from
newspapers
and
TV
ads
From painting to clay art, from fabric painting to miniature art you name it and Rupali will present a masterpiece in it all!
Now she has yet another support pillar, her husband! Who constantly inspires and supports her just like her father did! Soon after she found another venue to share her art work to the world, Josh app has been constantly supporting artist like Rupali to share their magic with the world
Rupali's talent has fetched her multiple awards from State level award for painting, nail art, mandala, rangoli and craft to getting recognised by Prameya News. She got an award by colors odia for painting "Kalia Dalana" at rathayatra festival. Not to miss her award from Prameya Newspaper for making Lord Jagannath. She got appreciation from Asha Multimedia for a painting in COVID time, which didn't stop her there! She received yet another award in a painting competition from Nanadankanan which celebrated world crocodile day., which are only a few among her district and state level prizes!
Josh
app
is
proud
to
garner
such
amazing
talent
on
their
platform
and
are
striving
to
help
more
such
talented
individuals
find
their
audience
to
showcase
their
talents!
Currently,
Rupali
has
over
14k
fans
who
have
given
over
858k
likes
for
all
her
amazing
artwork.
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d3ce142c-f7e6-41e8-b196-8b66a4409a15