Josh Creator Sameer Mallik Shares Simple Recipes Of Mouth-Watering Sweet Dishes From Odisha

Life of Sameer Mallik, a social media content creator from Parahata village in Balasore district of Odisha, was not the same before he joined India's leading short video app, Josh. He shot to fame with his videos on the app and also garnered thousands of followers online. He was soon a celebrity in his village and a role model for many other content creators in his locality. With 251K followers, Sameer has won 1.3M hearts on Josh with his cooking videos.

Earlier, his videos were not reaching many people and that upset him. That is when Josh came to his rescue and his videos were seen by people nationwide. Sameer credits Josh for making him famous and says that before joining the app, no one knew him, which is not the case now. "Whatever I am today it is because of Josh," said Sameer.

Today Sameer is financially benefited, thanks to all the collaboration opportunities he has earned on Josh. Josh strongly supports its creator community by not only providing them a platform to grow but also make a living out of it.

Sameer loves food vlogging and Josh gave wings to his talent. "Josh has taught me how to create a short video in a creative way. It has helped me a lot. I have participated in some challenges launched by Josh. I feel very happy when along with completing the challenge, I get a chance to collaborate with a brand somewhere, due to which I get some money. So I feel very happy," added Sameer.

Sameer Mallik shares recipes of some easy and delicious sweet dishes from his home state.

1. Chandrakanti:

Soak mung dal and rice in water for about 3 hours. Wash them thoroughly and then grind finely and make a batter.

Pre-heat the pan. Put milk and add sugar. Stir the milk so that the sugar coagulates with the milk.

Now add the mung dal-rice batter to the pan. When the batter gains its consistency, add cardamom (elaichi) powder and stir well.

Apply a coat of oil on a plate and pour the mixture into it.

Keep the plate untouched for 15 minutes so that the mixture hardens and gets the shape of the plate. Cut the settled mixture into desired shapes.

2. Manda Pitha

To make the stuffing, grate some coconut and roast it in a pan by adding sugar and cardamom till it becomes light brownish red. Remove and keep it aside.

For the dough, take the same pan and put water. Add ghee, sugar and salt to it.

When it starts boiling add semolina to it by continuously stirring it on a low flame. Keep it aside.

After the dough cools down a bit, knead it gently after greasing your hand with oil.

Make small balls of it and stuff it with the coconut filling.

Follow this process for rest of the balls. Then deep fry in oil till golden brown.

3. Rasabali

Heat 1/2 litre milk and once it comes to boiling point add vinegar and switch off the flame. Immediately, the milk will start to curdle.

In a muslin cloth drain the water and hang the chenna for an hour so that the water drains out completely.

To get rid of the vinegar smell, you can cold bath the tied chenna once or twice before hanging it.

In the meantime, start boiling 1/2 litre milk adding sugar to it till it reduces to almost half of the original quantity.

Add cardamom powder and mix. Remove from heat.

Now take the chenna, semolina and wheat flour, and knead it smoothly for 3 to 5 minutes.

Now divide into 7 equal-sized balls. Flatten each ball on your palm into a circular tikki shape and deep fry them.

Now add the fried tikkis into the reduced milk and sugar mixture.

Garnish it with sliced almonds and pistachios.

Mouth-watering right? Well, if you wish to see and want to try such easy and delicious dishes, follow Sameer Mallik on Josh.