Josh Joins Hands With Panorama Studios For Drishyam 2 With 2 Blockbuster Challenges

When it comes to short video app space, Indian-made Josh is on top. Leading not only with numbers but also with people. Be it viewers or creators, a majority of them are satisfied, which is a very difficult thing to achieve. Well, Ajay Devgn fans and movie buffs will be a little extra happy with Josh's recent collaboration.

Josh joined hands with Panorama Studios for Drishyam 2. The movie starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles was released on November 18. The nail-biting thriller Drishyam 2 has so far earned steadily well on net at the box office.

Talking about the collaboration, Star Cast Ajay Devgn has given a call out to participate in this exciting campaign on Josh, the campaign #Drishyam2. The campaign, which started on 16th November and will end on 24th November, comprises of two challenges.

In the first challenge, Josh creators lip-sync and dance to the Drishyam 2 song 'Saath Hum Rahein'.

The second challenge is a dialogue challenge, wherein Josh creators act as per the dialogue and create videos.

The campaign has already hit 7.5M+ likes, 150M+ views and over 3.5K+ videos have been created. Well, what are you waiting for?

Why take part in the challenge #Drishyam2? Well, there is a golden opportunity of winning Branded Merchandise from Panorama Studios! Grab the opportunity and participate in these challenges.