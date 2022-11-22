    For Quick Alerts
      Josh Music Artist Surat Singh AKA Stunning Singh Releases New Track ‘Your City My Hood'

      Desi app Josh is always ready to support and push budding talent by helping them showcase their skills on the platform. One such talent is Surat Singh AKA Stunning Singh, who is a lyricist, rapper and music producer.

      Surat Singh2

      Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, he started rapping as a hobby but later found his interest in creating music too. From making music on his mobile to opening his own music studio, Surat Singh's journey has been full of passion and hardwork.

      Surat Singh3

      His first professional song is 'Crown'. After that he was signed by Shoqueen Record, a Jammu-based record label. His first song with them was 'Mitrochari' with Singer Sachin.

      Surat Singh4

      He rapped in regional language Dogri too along with few other releases like 'Dum Hona Chahida', 'Rapper-Rapper', 'Locked Room', etc.

      Surat Singh5

      Now, Stunning Singh is all set for the release of his new track, 'Your City My Hood' with Punjab-based record label The Vintage Music. The song has lyrics and music by Stunning Singh and is directed by Gurmeet Singh (GSK).

      Surat Singh6

      Apart from all his achievements, he is also a Josh Music Artist. He has earned himself 11k fans and 3.3k hearts on Josh. Surat Singh AKA Stunning Singh is slowly making his way to the hearts of people with his amazing content.

      Surat Singh7

      Want a platform to showcase your talent too? Join Josh app right away!

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 17:36 [IST]
      X