Josh Music Artist Surat Singh AKA Stunning Singh Releases New Track ‘Your City My Hood'

Desi
app
Josh
is
always
ready
to
support
and
push
budding
talent
by
helping
them
showcase
their
skills
on
the
platform.
One
such
talent
is
Surat
Singh
AKA
Stunning
Singh,
who
is
a
lyricist,
rapper
and
music
producer.
Hailing
from
Jammu
and
Kashmir,
he
started
rapping
as
a
hobby
but
later
found
his
interest
in
creating
music
too.
From
making
music
on
his
mobile
to
opening
his
own
music
studio,
Surat
Singh's
journey
has
been
full
of
passion
and
hardwork.
His
first
professional
song
is
'Crown'.
After
that
he
was
signed
by
Shoqueen
Record,
a
Jammu-based
record
label.
His
first
song
with
them
was
'Mitrochari'
with
Singer
Sachin.
He
rapped
in
regional
language
Dogri
too
along
with
few
other
releases
like
'Dum
Hona
Chahida',
'Rapper-Rapper',
'Locked
Room',
etc.
Now,
Stunning
Singh
is
all
set
for
the
release
of
his
new
track,
'Your
City
My
Hood'
with
Punjab-based
record
label
The
Vintage
Music.
The
song
has
lyrics
and
music
by
Stunning
Singh
and
is
directed
by
Gurmeet
Singh
(GSK).
Apart
from
all
his
achievements,
he
is
also
a
Josh
Music
Artist.
He
has
earned
himself
11k
fans
and
3.3k
hearts
on
Josh.
Surat
Singh
AKA
Stunning
Singh
is
slowly
making
his
way
to
the
hearts
of
people
with
his
amazing
content.
