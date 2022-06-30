    For Quick Alerts
      Josh: Winners Of #BhorshaRekho Challenge Attend The Premiere Of Klikk's Web Series Encrypted

      By
      |

      Dailyhunt's popular app Josh has become a hot favourite with the audience for its fresh, super entertaining content belonging to different genres and languages. It's the perfect platform for budding talents to make a mark with their innovative content.

      josh1

      Be it teaming up with some of the biggest brands in the country or hosting cool challenges and contests, the app just gets bigger and better with each passing day.

      josh2

      At the same time, the content creators are also treated with mind-blowing surprises which allow them to enjoy as well as grow. Recently, Josh conducted a campaign titled #BhorshaRekho from June 13 to June 20 in association with Klikk for the latter's new web series Encrypted.

      josh3
      josh7

      To participate in this challenge, Josh Bengali creators across all the genres had to shake a leg to the theme song of the web series, 'Bhorsho Rekho.' The popular number has been composed by Josh's onboarded music artist Amlaan Chakraborty and crooned by one of the most renowned Bangla rock bands, Cactus.

      Among 200 videos received under this challenge, top 14 Josh Bangla creators got the golden opportunity to attend the premiere of the web series Encrypted at Fairfield by Mariott on June 28.

      josh4
      josh5

      The winners interacted with the cast of the series- Paayel Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Richa Sharma, Rana Mukherjee and director Souptick C, and clicked pictures with them. The actors lauded the creators' videos. Further, the attendees also created some smashing videos on the viral song at the venue itself. At the end of the day, everyone went back home with happy faces and precious memories.

      josh6

      Below are the winners who attended the premiere of Klikk's web series Encrypted-

      1. Sanhati

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1b690293-6dd0-4926-ad83-4b3c6a0934ca

      2. Aishwarya

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3c63cdcb-deb1-474b-bd74-354aa5d2199f

      3. Sreejita

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/73aa5289-1beb-49cc-981b-081394066dd8

      4. Manas

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7c684eb6-a3a2-47a0-ace9-3cffd8b59c3c

      5. Kamal

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3d38121d-fa8c-4627-869c-175ed58ac156

      6. Kishore

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d55d9446-d2d0-4dec-8ae7-f90b164ffe4d

      7. Rahul Bera

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/122b1c30-8d3f-4482-8ad5-85df39f84eb0

      8. Samraggi

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/084e5e68-1860-4162-bb46-7dacc7384dfe

      9. Sayantan

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/dc99b6a8-92a5-4c4c-98dc-8b5fbebe8d22

      10. Sana Sheikh

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f0ff7505-62c7-4e5a-b892-5532eb8ab779

      11. Riju

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/2b822c68-dcd6-4b7f-96bf-8a6590016557

      12. Aarush

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/85c724ed-8a7e-493e-b6e9-bf8b9b828599

      13. Shubhankar

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/30ab01b1-af06-4723-8308-051a80cc0d76

      14. Deblina Dana

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/82099ddd-4e24-42dc-baf0-4f1e8a45b190

      Would love to be a part of such fantastic events? Then join Josh app right away.

      Read more about: josh dailyhunt bangla
      Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 13:02 [IST]
      X