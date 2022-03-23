Jr NTR Recalls He Wanted To Quit Shooting For RRR Abruptly Because Of This Reason!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is all set to arrive in theatres on March 25, 2022, and the buzz around it is pretty tremendous. Fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR can't keep calm, as they would get to see their favourite stars after a long wait. It's known to all that the release date of RRR was postponed several times, and finally, after facing a lot of obstacles, the team of RRR is all set to gear up for the film's release.

During the promotions of the film, actor Jr NTR reminisced about the low days during the shoot of RRR and revealed that there were times, when he wanted to quit the film.

"See, when a film is being made on so many working days, and you have so many months, obviously, there are times when you're like 'Ouch, I can't do this anymore. Oh My God, I don't want to do this anymore'," said the actor.

He further added, "You end up saying you don't want to do this anymore."

He went on to add that it was his director Rajamouli who motivated him throughout the shooting of the film.

"We have this man behind us (SS Rajamouli), who constantly kept pushing us. You know, after a while, whether mentally or physically, how much more can you push. How much more? That's when you need a person like him (SS Rajamouli). A Force that is guiding you, nurturing you, taking care of you, pushing you, into the right direction. Not letting you lose control over yourself. And that's the man," said the 38-year-old actor.

He concluded by saying that more than physique and body building, it was the mental strength which he needed during the shoot of RRR and it was given to him by none other than Rajamouli.